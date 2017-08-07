Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

90-year-old flees fire at Hempfield mobile home
Jeff Himler | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
A firefighter directs water on fire that spread to the roof of a mobile home after 10 a.m. Aug. 7 2017 on Dancer Lane in Hempfield. /Photo by Jeff Himler
A firefighter directs water on the roof of a burning mobile home after 10 a.m. Aug. 7, 2017, on Dancer Lane in Hempfield. /Photo by Jeff Himler
Firefighters direct water on the roof of a burning mobile home after 10 a.m. Aug. 7, 2017, on Dancer Lane in Hempfield. /Photo by Jeff Himler

Updated 1 hour ago

A 90-year-old man was taken to Excela Westmoreland Hospital after fleeing from a fire Monday morning that extensively damaged his mobile home on Dancer Lane in Hempfield.

A hospital spokeswoman said Harry Materna was being evaluated in the emergency room early in the afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Adamsburg fire Chief Donald Thoma said the cause is under investigation. Neighbors said it broke out after power in the area was restored following an outage. Materna reportedly heard a “popping” sound in his home at the time, Thoma said.

When firefighting units arrived, flames were shooting out widows on two sides of the home, Thoma said. He said volunteers appeared to have the fire knocked down but had to cut into the roof when flames spread there.

Adjacent mobile homes weren't damaged.

Cathy Little, who is staying at a home next door, said Materna was able to get out of the burning home unaided, but “his clothing was singed, as well as his hair, and he had soot on his face.”

Little said she saw flames shooting out the windows of Materna's home after smelling smoke.

“He was a little disoriented, confused and very upset,” she said, adding that she made sure he move to safety, away from the burning structure to a friend's nearby home. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“They are one big, happy community. They all just band together and watch out for each other,” Little said of residents in the neighborhood on the outskirts of Adamsburg.

No injuries were reported among the six area fire companies that responded to battle the blaze.

Traffic was temporarily shut down on an adjacent section of the Penn-Adamsburg Road.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

