Westmoreland

Addiction recovery stories sought by state for monthlong event
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
This Sunday, May 21, 2017, photo provided by the Chester County District Attorney's Office in West Chester, Pa., shows opioid drug packets, a syringe and other belongings found by law enforcement personnel in an addiction counselor's bedroom at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge, a suburban Philadelphia halfway house in West Brandywine Township, Pa. Two men working as addiction counselors at the halfway house died of opioid overdoses inside the facility and were found by residents on Sunday, authorities announced Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Drug and alcohol addiction recovery stories from Pennsylvania residents are being sought in preparation for National Recovery Month in September.

Officials at the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs hope to highlight some of the successes around the state.

"We want to celebrate all those living in long-term recovery and encourage those considering or receiving treatment to think about the bright future ahead in a life free of substance misuse," said Jennifer Smith, acting department secretary, in a news release.

In Pennsylvania, about 13 people died daily in 2016 from a drug overdose in an opioid epidemic that is plaguing the nation, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration report released last month. Statewide, there were 4,652 overdose deaths reported in 2016 by coroners and medical examiners, a 37 percent increase from 2015.

Recovery stories can include information about kicking the habit and advice to others. The stories — which will not include specific identifying information — may be included on the department's website and social media accounts. Some people who submit stories may be asked to participate in upcoming events during the monthlong event, including a Sept. 6 ceremony in Harrisburg.

Locally, 610 people died in Allegheny County last year and 174 people died in Westmoreland from drug overdoses, according to coroner and medical examiner statistics. So far in 2017, 66 people have died in Westmoreland from a drug overdose and 49 additional deaths are being investigated as such.

In Allegheny County, 254 drug overdose deaths have been reported so far in 2017.

For more details on how to submit a story, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PArecovers.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

