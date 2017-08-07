Jury deadlocked in Seward case over alleged homophobic slurs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After deliberating for more than four hours, Westmoreland County jurors were unable to reach a verdict Monday in a case stemming from a dispute between former neighbors in Seward.

A couple in the case claims they were subject to homophobic slurs, while their 68-year-old neighbor said they threw hot coffee at her during the feud, which dates to 2014.

Jeff Boden and Doug Beri Jr. claim Margaret Shomo's hostility prevented them from performing even the most basic yard work. Shomo was charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking.

“It caused us not to live there anymore. I had intended to live there for a long period of time,” Boden told the jury.

Shomo denied she made any derogatory comments about the couple. During her testimony, she insisted that a dispute about upkeep of the couple's property led to hard feelings.

“As they were mowing their yard, they threw hot coffee in my face,” Shomo testified.

Boden confirmed the coffee incident but said it was a last resort after Shomo repeatedly lobbed slurs at him and Beri.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt said Shomo's case was originally to be disposed of after she entered a two-year pretrial disposition program, but a subsequent stalking charge filed against her in 2016 made Shomo ineligible for the program.

Judge Christopher Feliciani dismissed a criminal charge of stalking against Shomo on Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said he has not decided whether he will seek a retrial.