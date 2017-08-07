St. Vincent creates memorial scholarship for fallen trooper, FOP keeps fundraising

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Vincent College has established a memorial scholarship to honor late state trooper Michael Stewart III, who spent nine summers working at the Steelers training camps there.

Stewart, 26, died in the line of duty July 14 in a crash between his sport-utility vehicle and a garbage truck while on patrol in Ligonier Township. He was a Unity native, a 2008 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, a member of Sacred Heart Parish and a longtime presence at the annual Steelers camps.

"In honor of his dedication to St. Vincent, the Pittsburgh Steelers and his Latrobe community, this scholarship has been created in his memory," the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, executive vice president at the college, said in a statement announcing the scholarship.

Incoming St. Vincent freshmen from the Greater Latrobe School District will be eligible for the memorial scholarship. The Steelers recognized Stewart and his family Friday in a ceremony before practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

The college's scholarship will be separate from a scholarship fund Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 62 has been selling T-shirts and wristbands to support since late last month, said FOP president Cpl. Ron Zona. The details of the FOP's memorial scholarship are still being finalized.

Representatives of the FOP will be back at training camp selling T-shirts and bracelets Sunday afternoon, Zona said. Shirts also can be ordered online at trooperstewart.com , by emailing ronald.zona@fop62.com or by sending a check with return address to the Michael Stewart Memorial Fund, c/o FOP 62m 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Shirts cost $20 each and bracelets are $5.

Those interested in contributing to the St. Vincent memorial scholarship fund can contact the college's Office of Institutional Advancement at 724 805 2949 or annualfund@stvincent.edu.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.