2 guns in hand, Hempfield man allegedly fired shots at men

State police have an arrest warrant for a Hempfield man who they allege fired two shots at two men late Saturday after an argument, but didn't hit either of them, according to court papers.

One of the victims was injured when he was hit by debris, police said.

Terry L. Peters, 53, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Police were called to Old Harmony Road late Saturday and reported in court papers filed against Peters that several men had gathered at a few homes in the area at about 8:30 p.m. before ending up at Peters' home following an argument.

The victims told police that Peters was holding a long gun and a pistol in both hands as they pulled into his driveway, according to the affidavit. Peters allegedly pointed the long gun at the Ford Explorer the men were traveling in and then picked up the pistol and fired two shots.

One bullet went through the passenger side windshield and exited the back window, police said.

One of the victims was struck by glass and debris. The pair left and when police arrived at Peters' home, he had fled into some woods. He has not been arraigned.

