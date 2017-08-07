2 Greensburg police officers hurt chasing down Penn Hills man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Greensburg police officers were hurt while apprehending a Penn Hills man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop early Saturday, according to an affidavit.

Police said Anthony Hough, 19, got out of a car that had been stopped for a violation at about 12:20 a.m. on West Pittsburgh Street and allegedly ran from officers while carrying a pair of pants.

Police caught up with him about a block away on West Otterman Street and, after a brief struggle, Hough was placed under arrest. After they handcuffed him, police reported seeing a loaded pistol with an unreadable serial number fall from the suspect's waistband. Investigators seized a marijuana cigarette from Hough's pocket and said he appeared to be drunk, according to the complaint.

One police officer's suffered hand and knee injuries. A second officer's knee and both hands were injured.

Hough is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bail. He is charged with 16 offenses, including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, aggravated assault, escape and false identification to a police officer.

An Aug. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

