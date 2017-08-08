Bicyclist's attorney: Law is on Hempfield man's side

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Smith is the only person who knows the law regarding how bicyclists can safely ride on roadways, his defense lawyer told a Westmoreland County jury Tuesday morning.

In his opening statement to the jury during the first day of the trial for the Hempfield bicyclist accused of causing a hazard on local roads since 2012, defense lawyer Larry Burns insisted his client was within his rights to ride down the center of the road.

“The safe passing law was passed in 2012 and the only person who really read it was Mr. Smith,” Burns said.

Smith, 58, is accused in eight separate cases of obstructing highways and disorderly conduct in connection with his bicycling.

He has been jailed for more than a year as he awaits trial on 12 charges, including several misdemeanor offenses. The prosecution contends he intentionally and recklessly acted as a menace on the road, threatened motorists and refused to allow traffic to pass.

Burns told jurors that Smith is an avid bicyclist who followed traffic rules and it was police and motorists who were at fault for the numerous traffic tie-ups and unsafe conditions because they don't understand the law.

That law, according to Burns, says bicycles are permitted to operate down the middle of the road and that motorists are permitted to cross over into oncoming traffic to pass.

Quoting from the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” Burns said “What we have here is a failure to communicate” as he compared Smith's adversarial position between bicyclists and motorists to open warfare among cattle and sheep herders on the open range.

“The law says you can pass a bike even in a no-passing zone,” Burns said.

But Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said the charges are more involved and based on allegations that Smith intended to be disruptive on the road.

“Mr. Smith's intent was to intimidate, control and dominate. He has a bicycle on the road, and this was about him controlling and intimidating drivers,” Iannamorelli said.

Jurors heard testimony from two witness about the first incident Smith was charged with involving a traffic backup on Route 130 in Penn Township.

North Huntingdon police Officer Kari Bauer testified she was off duty on July 9, 2012, when she lined up behind two vehicles as Smith and another person bicycled up the hilly road.

Smith pedaled up the center of the road and traffic backed up from behind as the first car in line attempted to pass, Bauer told jurors.

Bauer testified Smith steadily moved his bike toward the left and appeared to become angry as she passed him after they crested a hill.

Watching in her rearview mirror, Bauer said Smith appeared to move even farther to his left, onto the double yellow line, and forced a truck to move over to the berm as it attempted to pass the bike.

“It appeared he (Smith) was very angry, and Mr. Smith yelled and gave him the middle finger,” Bauer testified.

The trial before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan-Bilik DeFazio will continue this afternoon.