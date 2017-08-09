Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Witnesses testify about traffic jams caused by Hempfield cyclist
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
David Smith, of Hempfield is led away from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Sept. 9, 2016.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Jurors on Wednesday saw first hand Wednesday the lines of traffic that backed up behind a Hempfield man as he pedaled his bicycle down the center of Westmoreland County roads.

Dash cam videos of two incidents — one in South Greensburg in 2013 and another two years later near the Hempfield and Unity border — showed dozens of cars as they traveled at low speed behind the bicyclist identified as David Smith.

The 58-year-old man is on trial on eight different cases for obstructing traffic and other offenses as he rode his bicycle. Smith has been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial.

“I couldn't pass safely,” testified Richard Lorenz, who told jurors that he was one of more than a dozen cars trapped behind Smith as he biked on Donahue Road on July 6, 2015. “He stopped in the middle of the road and he appears to say to go around or you can follow me all the way to Latrobe, you (expletive.)”

Dean Gerard, a retired state police officer, testified he encountered Smith on April 2, 2015, as he drove home on Donahue Road.

Gerard told jurors he was behind Smith when he turned into a residential development. As he attempted to pass, Smith angled his bicycle, rode towards his car and struck the vehicle, Gerard said.

Smith claimed his bike was hit by Gerard's vehicle, then circled around the car three times before driving off, Gerard testified.

Gerard followed Smith as he rode in the opposite direction towards Greensburg, narrating the drive over his telephone to state police as a dozen cars followed, he testified.

The trial, before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, continues Wednesday afternoon.

