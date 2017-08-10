Westmoreland bicyclist testifies about his road behavior

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield bicyclist charged with obstruction of county roadways told a Westmoreland County jury Thursday that he was an experienced rider who tried to navigate dangerous streets and uninformed motorists.

David Smith, 58, took the witnesses stand and in painstaking detail attempted to describe each of the eight incidents in which he was charged with crimes associated with his bike riding dating back to 2012.

Smith told jurors he rode down the center of traffic lanes to avoid debris and to prevent drivers from illegally passing him on his bicycle when lanes narrowed.

“Riding on the right only encourages vehicles to illegally pass,” Smith testified.

During the morning court session before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio defense attorney Larry Burns asked just a few questions of Smith, allowing his client to testify in a narrative fashion in which he described the events of four of the incidents in which he was charged.

In each case Smith denied being at fault as he blamed road conditions, drivers who didn't know the law and, in one case, said a woman who testified on Wednesday that Smith hit her car as she approached a Hempfield intersection was the aggressor and damaged her own vehicle.

Smith described himself a celebrity of sorts and testified that he was constantly under scrutiny from drivers who would record his actions and post videos on social media of him riding his bicycle.

The prosecution has contended at trial this week that Smith violated the law by causing traffic to backup behind him as he pedaled on roads in South Greensburg, Hempfield, Unity, North Huntingdon and Penn townships.

Smith has been in jail for more than a year as he awaited trial after refusing to adhere to court orders that barred him from riding his bicycle on county roads while he was free on bail.

In court Thursday morning, Smith boasted about his bicycle riding skills.

“I rode with a 20-pound weight on my back to slow me down so I can ride with people who are less capable. That's just a handicap I give myself,” Smith testified.

He is expected to continue his testimony when the trial reconvenes Thursday afternoon.