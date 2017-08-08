Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Health research grant calls are fake, FTC says
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 10:21 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The National Institutes of Health have not randomly selected you to receive a $14,000 grant, the Federal Trade Commission warned Tuesday.

The calls are the latest take on the government imposter scam, where criminals pretend to be government officials to get people to send them money. Sometimes they promise lottery winnings if you pay the taxes up front; sometimes they claim they're collecting a debt such as unpaid student loans.

While the NIH does award grants, they only go to researchers who applied for them. More importantly, “the federal government will never call you, demanding that you give your personal or financial information — like your bank account or Social Security number,” the agency said in its new release.

No legitimate company or the government will ask people to wire money, pay with gift cards or offer to pay you a fee in return for cashing a check for them and sending the money back to them.

The FTC provides an online form for reporting suspected frauds and other consumer complaints.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

