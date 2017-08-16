Youngwood hopes road project restores Main Street feel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT's plan to spend up to $20.8 million to rebuild Route 119 in Youngwood has the borough taking a closer look at its main thoroughfare.

Youngwood is working with the Westmoreland County Planning Division on a corridor plan to consider how to make the road feel less like a highway and more like a main street.

“In the past, it's been developed as a highway going through town, and I think experience has shown that has some deleterious effects on communities,” said Brian Lawrence, assistant deputy director for the county planning division.

Properties are more likely to stay vacant or become blighted when they adjoin busy highways such as Route 119, Lawrence said.

Route 119 splits into two one-way roads as it passes through Youngwood — Third and Fourth streets. The speed limit is 35 mph northbound and 25 mph southbound, but many drivers blast through town at highway speeds.

“I think the biggest thing is to help manage the volume of traffic that comes through Youngwood, to help get it to slow down,” said Mayor Kris Long.

There have been two fatal crashes on Route 119 in Youngwood this year.

A combined total of about 27,200 vehicles daily drive through Youngwood each day on that roadway, PennDOT figures show.

PennDOT plans to start rebuilding the deteriorating roads in early 2019, with traffic calming as a major priority.

The upcoming project is an opportunity for Youngwood to look at all its assets along Route 119, including parking and retail space, to decide on a plan for future development, Lawrence said.

“We're trying to make this corridor a better place to run a business, a better place to own a home and a better place to be a resident of Youngwood,” he said.

The borough already has a comprehensive plan, but the Route 119 corridor merits a closer look, Lawrence said.

“A comprehensive plan, despite the term comprehensive, is more general in its scope than say a corridor plan,” he said. “The corridor really deserved further analysis, so that's part of what this is really about.”

The plan will cost the borough about $10,000 and will be finished in about a year.

The first step is taking inventory of all borough properties along the corridor to determine how they are being used, Lawrence said.

Long said he hopes the plan starts Youngwood's transformation into a place people want to stop instead of just passing through.

“Just to freshen up the center of town, make it more of a gateway as people enter and pass through Youngwood,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.