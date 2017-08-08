Greensburg couple allegedly put teen in danger at man's home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg husband and wife are accused of child endangerment for allegedly taking a 16-year-old girl to a man's home even though they were aware of a reported sexual relationship between the two, according to police.

Cheryl Lynne Barnhart, 58, and Robert Charles Barnhart, 59, are charged in the case.

Police said the pair were aware that the girl wrote in her journal that the man forced her to perform a sex act, but took her to his house anyway even after a caseworker asked them on Friday not to do so, according to an affidavit.

Police learned of the allegations through a ChildLine report on July 25.

The man, identified as Michael John Flowers, 18, of Greensburg was charged Tuesday with four counts of corruption of minors. Both he and the girl told police that their relationship was consensual.

Police found that the entry alleging an assault had been ripped out of the girl's journal, according to the complaint.

None of the three suspects has been arraigned.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.