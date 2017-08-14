West Penn Power continues with network improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Penn Power is upgrading its distribution network, which could mean fewer power outages for residents in Westmoreland County and beyond.

Much of the network will be updated with new automated equipment, capable of keeping power flowing for more people and restoring it more quickly when outages do happen.

“We're really targeting the distribution network as a place to make improvements to our infrastructure to keep the lights on for our customers more consistently,” West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said.

The company has already spent nearly $1 million installing new “reclosers” at a power substation in Hempfield.

Reclosers can detect whether there is a problem in the flow of electricity and shut down a circuit to try to prevent it from getting worse.

There are many power lines connected to each circuit at a substation. Old-fashioned reclosers would shut down an entire circuit when a problem was detected, causing power outages for people whose lines were undamaged. The new ones are able to single out individual lines.

There are eight circuits at the Hempfield substation, supplying much of the township, including a busy stretch of Route 30.

“We're talking about thousands and thousands of customers,” Meyers said.

In the Level Green neighborhood of Penn Township, West Penn Power is installing remote-controlled switches to overhead lines to allow power to be rerouted from one line to another to restore areas affected by an outage.

Existing switches need to be manually controlled, which means customers could be left in the dark for hours depending on how long it takes workers to get out to the site. The new ones can reroute power automatically or be controlled remotely from West Penn Power's offices.

The $21 million will be spent across the company's coverage area, including major projects in Washington and Armstrong counties installing new reclosers. All projects will be completed by the end of 2017.

It's part of an $88 million, five-year plan to improve the distribution network, which began last year.

“The additional projects complement the work we already do each year to enhance the reliability of our electric system,” David W. McDonald, president of West Penn Power, said in a statement.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.