Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

West Penn Power continues with network improvements
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
A West Penn Power worker works along Connell Avenue in Connellsville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

West Penn Power is upgrading its distribution network, which could mean fewer power outages for residents in Westmoreland County and beyond.

Much of the network will be updated with new automated equipment, capable of keeping power flowing for more people and restoring it more quickly when outages do happen.

“We're really targeting the distribution network as a place to make improvements to our infrastructure to keep the lights on for our customers more consistently,” West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said.

The company has already spent nearly $1 million installing new “reclosers” at a power substation in Hempfield.

Reclosers can detect whether there is a problem in the flow of electricity and shut down a circuit to try to prevent it from getting worse.

There are many power lines connected to each circuit at a substation. Old-fashioned reclosers would shut down an entire circuit when a problem was detected, causing power outages for people whose lines were undamaged. The new ones are able to single out individual lines.

There are eight circuits at the Hempfield substation, supplying much of the township, including a busy stretch of Route 30.

“We're talking about thousands and thousands of customers,” Meyers said.

In the Level Green neighborhood of Penn Township, West Penn Power is installing remote-controlled switches to overhead lines to allow power to be rerouted from one line to another to restore areas affected by an outage.

Existing switches need to be manually controlled, which means customers could be left in the dark for hours depending on how long it takes workers to get out to the site. The new ones can reroute power automatically or be controlled remotely from West Penn Power's offices.

The $21 million will be spent across the company's coverage area, including major projects in Washington and Armstrong counties installing new reclosers. All projects will be completed by the end of 2017.

It's part of an $88 million, five-year plan to improve the distribution network, which began last year.

“The additional projects complement the work we already do each year to enhance the reliability of our electric system,” David W. McDonald, president of West Penn Power, said in a statement.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.