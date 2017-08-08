Westmoreland Cleanways moves back TV recycling restart

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland Cleanways plans once more to accept television sets and other electronics for recycling, but the target date for resuming drop-off collections — at a new site near Yukon — has been moved back to Jan. 1.

Executive Director Ellen Keefe said the nonprofit had hoped to be operating at the new location this fall. But the staff has realized it will take longer than first anticipated to renovate office space formerly occupied by a car-hauling company, she said.

“To make it livable, there's a lot more construction and remodeling that needs to be done,” Keefe said.

Westmoreland Cleanways suspended collection of electronics at its existing facility at Innovative Park in Unity after fire erupted April 12 in a stack of TVs awaiting shipment for processing by JVS Environmental in Somerset County.

That setback has made it difficult for residents to properly dispose of old TVs, with many sets left as unwanted donations at thrift stores.

But, Keefe noted, the fire expedited the organization's search for a new, larger facility that is expected to increase its capacity for accepting recyclable items.

She said the new location will feature a drive-through recycling center that will double the 3,000 square feet in Cleanways' existing building off Route 30. With an additional 12,000-square-foot warehouse planned, she added, “Everything we have sitting outside will now be sitting under a roof.”

Keefe said plans for the new site also include a conference room, a composting demonstration site and, eventually, an outdoor classroom.

According to Keefe, Cleanways will lease its new home from JVS, which purchased the property. She said the new location will be restricted to collection, with processing of materials occurring at other sites, but Cleanways hopes to expand the items it can accept for recycling.

Keefe noted preparation of the Yukon location, accessible from Interstate 70, could be helped along with donation of construction supplies or labor.

Meanwhile, Cleanways continues to accept tires, scrap metal, Freon-containing appliances, cardboard, paper and fluorescent light bulbs at its center in Unity.

More information is available at westmorelandcleanways.org or 724-879-4020.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.