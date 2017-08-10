Mural to commemorate Slickville's 100th anniversary

Days before Slickville residents celebrate the 100th anniversary of their town's founding, artist and art teacher Raphael Pantalone was hard at work on a mural that he was commissioned to paint at the last minute.

A former coal mining town, Slickville preluded its centennial this summer with the opening of a 25-year-old time capsule . A weekend-long celebration kicked off Thursday night and continues through Sunday.

Pantalone, who teaches in the Greensburg Salem School District, biked through town and talked to locals to come up with a design that reflects the roots of both. The mural, painted mostly in black, depicts the silhouettes of coal miners and recreates the town's Hollywood-style sign that sits atop the entrance to the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

“What I'm trying to do is make it look like the lettering is done with coal,” said Pantalone, 55, of Crabtree, who has produced work in places as close as Kennywood Park and as far away as an Argentine research station in Antarctica. “That's how (Slickville) came about. Whether people were here from the beginning or whether they're here now, it all started with coal.”

When Pantalone got a call this week about producing the mural, he figured the celebration wouldn't be for another year. Instead, Joe Maruca, who owns the property on which the mural was painted, asked Pantalone if he could turn something around by Friday.

Three years ago, Maruca, owner of Salem Enterprises, bought the building on Main Street that for years housed Kitch's Auto Service. He had it demolished last year.

The plywood barrier he had built around the perimeter was originally meant to keep trespassers out, but has taken on a new life as Pantalone's canvas.

“When the event came up, we decided to put some white paint on it just to clean it up,” said Maruca, 63, of Slickville, explaining that a centennial parade will pass by the mural for the celebration. “My brother's good friends with Ralph and said, ‘Why don't we see if Raphael can come out and do a mural on there?' ”

Maruca plans to build on the property in the future and said he wants to preserve the mural when he does, though he isn't quite sure how. Townsfolk, Pantalone said, have already become quite taken with it.

Many approached him to be sure he painted the “S” backwards in the Slickville sign and told him it's the clearest indicator of the town being “someplace different.” To further involve the community in the mural, Pantalone said he plans to let people sign it throughout the weekend.

The mural is one of the last additions to the celebration that a committee of local service organizations began planning two years ago. This weekend's festivities will include food and drink, live music and a fireworks show that Maruca said cost $25,000.

Cathy Guzzo, who co-chaired the committee, said she's looking forward to seeing longtime residents and returning natives celebrate a town that hasn't lost its identity despite the decline of the industry that spawned it.

“You see the town cleaning up,” Guzzo, 58, said. “Everybody has pitched in. I think the biggest plus for me and the most important thing for me is how all the different groups have come together to put this thing together, because it shows pride. Theere aren't many coal mining communities that have survived, and it shows that we're resilient.”

