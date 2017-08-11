Chain saw artist coaxes bald eagle from Ligonier spruce tree trunk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Linda McDowell has seen more bald eagles around her hometown of Ligonier this summer than she did last. There's the one that returns every spring to the same spot near Darlington, she said.

And there's another, larger one she often drives past on Route 30. It stands more than 10 feet tall on the front lawn of a home just past the entrance to Idlewild Park. An artist carved it from the trunk of a blue spruce tree using a just chain saw earlier this summer.

McDowell said she likes the patriotic vibe it gives off.

Mark Keyser isn't much for words, but his work speaks for itself. Taking a hard look at the eagle in Charles and Cheryl Race's front yard shows he's been creating art with a chain saw for a long time — more than 25 years, by his count.

“It's just a hobby I picked up,” said Keyser, 61, of Scottdale. “And I enjoy it.”

The Races asked that the workers who cut down the spruce leave about 20 feet of its trunk untouched in case they wanted to have it carved. The workers responded by recommending Keyser.

“We saw an eagle carving in Linn Run State Park and we liked it,” said Charles Race, 60. “It kind of gave us an idea.”

Keyser didn't carve the eagle in the park, but he had carved just the kind of design the Races wanted: an eagle balanced on the tip of one wing with its other aimed at the sky. But Charles Race said he wanted Keyser to really take his time with this one.

“I told Mark, “I don't want you coming here working on that as if it's just your job. I want you to be in the right frame of mind; you have to be in the mood,” he said. “I told him, ‘I want you to be Michelangelo.”

For six weeks on and off, Keyser cut away the tree in a flurry of sawdust. Like Michelangelo, he often worked standing on a ladder.”

“He was on the top rung,” Charles Race exclaimed. “I had to walk away, I couldn't watch.”

Neither could Cheryl Race, 59.

“Especially with a chain saw,” she said. “What if he had slipped and turned the wrong way?”

But if Keyser was ever afraid up there, the finished product doesn't show it. The hairs of each feather can be seen in great detail; it's hooked beak even has nostrils.

“I just go at it,” Keyser said of his artistic process.

When Keyser wasn't working on the carving, it was covered by a mover's blanket — not to shield it from view, but to keep it damp. Charles Race hosed it down several times a day to ensure the wood was moist and unlikely to splinter under the chain saw's teeth.

Earlier in June, the blanket came down and the eagle was spray painted. Keyser has produced multiple carvings since, but the eagle is still the stuff of conversation around Ligonier.

“The eagle is a good sign of the country. I've actually had people call me and tell me how good of a mood it puts them in when they drive past the house,” Charles Race said. “That's pretty cool.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.