Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Chain saw artist coaxes bald eagle from Ligonier spruce tree trunk

Matthew Guerry | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Linda McDowell has seen more bald eagles around her hometown of Ligonier this summer than she did last. There's the one that returns every spring to the same spot near Darlington, she said.

And there's another, larger one she often drives past on Route 30. It stands more than 10 feet tall on the front lawn of a home just past the entrance to Idlewild Park. An artist carved it from the trunk of a blue spruce tree using a just chain saw earlier this summer.

McDowell said she likes the patriotic vibe it gives off.

Mark Keyser isn't much for words, but his work speaks for itself. Taking a hard look at the eagle in Charles and Cheryl Race's front yard shows he's been creating art with a chain saw for a long time — more than 25 years, by his count.

“It's just a hobby I picked up,” said Keyser, 61, of Scottdale. “And I enjoy it.”

The Races asked that the workers who cut down the spruce leave about 20 feet of its trunk untouched in case they wanted to have it carved. The workers responded by recommending Keyser.

“We saw an eagle carving in Linn Run State Park and we liked it,” said Charles Race, 60. “It kind of gave us an idea.”

Keyser didn't carve the eagle in the park, but he had carved just the kind of design the Races wanted: an eagle balanced on the tip of one wing with its other aimed at the sky. But Charles Race said he wanted Keyser to really take his time with this one.

“I told Mark, “I don't want you coming here working on that as if it's just your job. I want you to be in the right frame of mind; you have to be in the mood,” he said. “I told him, ‘I want you to be Michelangelo.”

For six weeks on and off, Keyser cut away the tree in a flurry of sawdust. Like Michelangelo, he often worked standing on a ladder.”

“He was on the top rung,” Charles Race exclaimed. “I had to walk away, I couldn't watch.”

Neither could Cheryl Race, 59.

“Especially with a chain saw,” she said. “What if he had slipped and turned the wrong way?”

But if Keyser was ever afraid up there, the finished product doesn't show it. The hairs of each feather can be seen in great detail; it's hooked beak even has nostrils.

“I just go at it,” Keyser said of his artistic process.

When Keyser wasn't working on the carving, it was covered by a mover's blanket — not to shield it from view, but to keep it damp. Charles Race hosed it down several times a day to ensure the wood was moist and unlikely to splinter under the chain saw's teeth.

Earlier in June, the blanket came down and the eagle was spray painted. Keyser has produced multiple carvings since, but the eagle is still the stuff of conversation around Ligonier.

“The eagle is a good sign of the country. I've actually had people call me and tell me how good of a mood it puts them in when they drive past the house,” Charles Race said. “That's pretty cool.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, poses for a portrait with a recently completed carving of a polar bear, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, poses for a portrait with a recently completed carving of a polar bear, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, makes the first cuts on a carving of a black bear coming out of a stump, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, works on a carving of a black bear coming out of a stump, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, works on a carving of a black bear coming out of a stump, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, works on a carving of a black bear coming out of a stump, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Keyser, 61, a chainsaw artist, works on a carving of a black bear coming out of a stump, at his home, in Lower Tyrone Township, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Charles Race's wooden carving of an eagle stands outside his home in Ligonier Township on August 11th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Charles Race's wooden carving of an eagle stands outside his home in Ligonier Township on August 11th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Charles Race's wooden carving of an eagle stands outside his home in Ligonier Township on August 11th, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.