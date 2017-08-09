Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Sunoco reaches settlement to continue Mariner East 2 drilling

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — State officials, environmental groups and the owners of a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania have reached an agreement to allow drilling to continue while providing protections to the public.

In the settlement released Tuesday, Sunoco has agreed to re-evaluate high-risk sites associated with the Mariner East 2 pipeline. The drilling plans for those sites will then need to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for approval.

Sunoco has also agreed to send the plans to homeowners who have private wells near the drilling areas and offer to have their water tested.

The agreement comes a day before a scheduled hearing before the state's Environmental Hearing Board on a petition to halt all Sunoco Pipeline drilling.

The settlement is now under review for approval.

The pipeline project has been protested by Pennsylvanians who blame it for fouling their well water or spilling a clay lubricant at various sites.

Eleven spills of the lubricant, a nontoxic mix of clay and water called bentonite, have occurred in Westmoreland County , according to documents released by the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council as part of litigation.

Construction on the $2.5 billion, 350-mile pipeline , which will carry propane, butane and ethane, began soon after the state DEP issued its final permits in February. In Westmoreland County, the pipeline traverses Sewickley, Hempfield, Penn, Salem, Loyalhanna and Derry townships.

Other affected municipalities include Jeannette, Export, Delmont and Murrysville.

The 20- and 16-inch pipelines will be able to carry 275,000 barrels of liquid natural gas a day and cross 270 properties over 36 miles in Westmoreland County. The new pipelines will run parallel to the Mariner East I line.

Trib staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.