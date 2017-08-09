Sunoco reaches settlement to continue Mariner East 2 drilling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — State officials, environmental groups and the owners of a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania have reached an agreement to allow drilling to continue while providing protections to the public.

In the settlement released Tuesday, Sunoco has agreed to re-evaluate high-risk sites associated with the Mariner East 2 pipeline. The drilling plans for those sites will then need to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for approval.

Sunoco has also agreed to send the plans to homeowners who have private wells near the drilling areas and offer to have their water tested.

The agreement comes a day before a scheduled hearing before the state's Environmental Hearing Board on a petition to halt all Sunoco Pipeline drilling.

The settlement is now under review for approval.

The pipeline project has been protested by Pennsylvanians who blame it for fouling their well water or spilling a clay lubricant at various sites.

Eleven spills of the lubricant, a nontoxic mix of clay and water called bentonite, have occurred in Westmoreland County , according to documents released by the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council as part of litigation.

Construction on the $2.5 billion, 350-mile pipeline , which will carry propane, butane and ethane, began soon after the state DEP issued its final permits in February. In Westmoreland County, the pipeline traverses Sewickley, Hempfield, Penn, Salem, Loyalhanna and Derry townships.

Other affected municipalities include Jeannette, Export, Delmont and Murrysville.

The 20- and 16-inch pipelines will be able to carry 275,000 barrels of liquid natural gas a day and cross 270 properties over 36 miles in Westmoreland County. The new pipelines will run parallel to the Mariner East I line.

Trib staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.