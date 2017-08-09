Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe's Banana Run sees growth; early deadline Friday
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Stacy Skiavo of Squirrel Hill reacts as she crosses the finish line with her friend Lynn Materkowski of Latrobe during a 5K run at the Great American Banana Split Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 in Latrobe.

Interest is growing in Latrobe's Gutchess Hardwoods 5K Banana Run/Walk, with registration for the Aug. 26 event expected to double the 200 participants in 2015, according to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce, one of the sponsoring organizations.

Held on the second day of the city's fifth-annual Great American Banana Split Celebration, set for Aug. 25-27, the race will begin at 9 a.m. near the horseshoe courts, along Memorial Drive, and this year will end inside adjacent Memorial Stadium.

“It will be nice for the runners to finish there, and it will be great for family and friends to congregate inside to watch the runners finish,” said Craig Shevchik, director of Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation, which is a cosponsor along with the city.

The course will pass through downtown and is a fast one, according to Shevchik.

“It's flat, has good straightaways and good turns, too,” he said.

Same-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with parking available at the stadium.

Shevchik pointed out entrants must register by Friday to guarantee a race T-shirt.

Runners and walkers are timed, with medals awarded to the top three male and female finishers overall and in each of eight age brackets. Banana-themed costumes and shirts are encouraged.

Participants will be able to warm up in a stretch tent with staff from the UPMC Center for Rehab Services.

Visit bananasplitfest.com for details and registration.

