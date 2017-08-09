Mini-grants offered for Lincoln Highway corridor projects
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is accepting mini-grant applications from nonprofit organizations and municipalities along a 200-mile stretch of the historic highway extending through Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties.
The competitive grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They provide a minimum of $10,000 for projects that have a matching cash amount and that promote the Lincoln Highway while conserving important natural resources, celebrating cultural heritage and preservation or creating economic development through tourism.
Grant guidelines and an application are available under the “News” tab at LHHC.org .
For more information, contact Executive Director Olga Herbert at olga@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
The idea of the Lincoln Highway started in 1913 and was completed in 1925, making it the first coast-to-coast highway. It stretched from New York City to San Francisco along mainly pre-existing roadways.
The section of Lincoln Highway traversing Pennsylvania became Route 30.