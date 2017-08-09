Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mini-grants offered for Lincoln Highway corridor projects
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Brian F. Henry | Tribune-Review
Olga Herbert of Unity, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, says this is her favorite photograph on display at the former Johnston house along Route 30 near Kingston Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. Herbert said she enjoys the photograph because it is a great example of the quirkiness of the Lincoln Highway.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is accepting mini-grant applications from nonprofit organizations and municipalities along a 200-mile stretch of the historic highway extending through Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties.

The competitive grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They provide a minimum of $10,000 for projects that have a matching cash amount and that promote the Lincoln Highway while conserving important natural resources, celebrating cultural heritage and preservation or creating economic development through tourism.

Grant guidelines and an application are available under the “News” tab at LHHC.org .

For more information, contact Executive Director Olga Herbert at olga@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.

The idea of the Lincoln Highway started in 1913 and was completed in 1925, making it the first coast-to-coast highway. It stretched from New York City to San Francisco along mainly pre-existing roadways.

The section of Lincoln Highway traversing Pennsylvania became Route 30.

