Westmoreland

BookStop bringing free books for kids to Greensburg, Derry
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Children will be able to get free books at various locations in Greensburg and Derry Thursday and Friday at United Way's BookStop.

Any child who visits the mobile book fair will be able to choose one free book to keep.

The project is a partnership between United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Greensburg Salem Area School District and the Derry Area School District

The program started in Allegheny County in 2016, and expanded this year into Westmoreland and Fayette counties. It previously visited Greensburg, Derry and Uniontown in June and July, giving out more than 800 books.

On Thursday, BookStop will visit the following Greensburg area locations:

• Greensburg YMCA — 9:15 a.m.

• South Greensburg Municipal Park Playground — 10:30 a.m.

• Hutchinson Elementary School — 11:45 a.m.

• Lynch Field (pool walkway side) — 12:45 p.m.

• Autumn Brook Apartments — 2:15 pm.

• Delmont Dairy Queen — 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, BookStop will visit the following Derry area locations:

• Harvest Center for Creative Learning — 11:00 a.m.

• Derry Community Pool — 12:00 p.m.

• Keystone State Park (beach area) — 1:30 p.m.

