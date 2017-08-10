Census updates migration mapping tool

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For people wondering where Westmoreland County's newest residents came from, the Census Bureau has updated its online, county-to-county migration mapping tool with data from its 2011-2015 American Community Survey.

The Census Flows Mapper allows people to look at estimated net, outbound and inbound migration over the five-year period either in total or by gender, race or Hispanic origin.

For total population, Westmoreland gained people from the three counties on its southern border — Washington, Fayette and Somerset — but lost people to its other neighbors.

The estimates are based on a survey with a relatively small sample size, so the margins of error can be larger than the estimates. The net migration from Washington to Westmoreland, for example, is 29 with a margin of error of + or - 48.

The website allows users to view and download the underlying data.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.