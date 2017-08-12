Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity residents complain about storm water, erosion issues at housing development
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Unity Township staff members next week plan to look into whether submitted plans for managing storm water and erosion are being followed at a housing development off Route 30.

Developer Grayhawk LLC said it planned to direct storm water for all lots of Villas at Grayhawk into a common pond, township solicitor Gary Falatopvich said. If that is the case, there likely will be little municipal involvement in a spat between the homeowners association and the developer, he said.

Association members claim those plans were violated in work at the site this week.

Jessica Kane, an inspector with the Westmoreland Conservation District, reported that she visited the site and determined there was a potential for sediment to enter a nearby stream and wetlands and advised work crews to install a compost filter sock — a tubular mesh sleeve filled with compost that can be placed around the perimeter of a work site to filter storm water.

Efforts to reach the developer and its legal representative for comment were unsuccessful.

Association members on Thursday told Unity supervisors they're concerned work to develop additional housing units at the site could create drainage and settling problems for existing dwellings.

Residents said they're worried storm water from lots to be developed in two additional phases is being directed into areas where homes have already been built.

Residents questioned why work was under way since the township has not issued building permits for housing units in phases 2 and 4.

Township code officer Merle Musick said he visited the site and found that the work under way didn't require a permit.

“I saw some topsoil skimmed off but no trenches for footings,” Musick said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.