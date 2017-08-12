Unity residents complain about storm water, erosion issues at housing development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity Township staff members next week plan to look into whether submitted plans for managing storm water and erosion are being followed at a housing development off Route 30.

Developer Grayhawk LLC said it planned to direct storm water for all lots of Villas at Grayhawk into a common pond, township solicitor Gary Falatopvich said. If that is the case, there likely will be little municipal involvement in a spat between the homeowners association and the developer, he said.

Association members claim those plans were violated in work at the site this week.

Jessica Kane, an inspector with the Westmoreland Conservation District, reported that she visited the site and determined there was a potential for sediment to enter a nearby stream and wetlands and advised work crews to install a compost filter sock — a tubular mesh sleeve filled with compost that can be placed around the perimeter of a work site to filter storm water.

Efforts to reach the developer and its legal representative for comment were unsuccessful.

Association members on Thursday told Unity supervisors they're concerned work to develop additional housing units at the site could create drainage and settling problems for existing dwellings.

Residents said they're worried storm water from lots to be developed in two additional phases is being directed into areas where homes have already been built.

Residents questioned why work was under way since the township has not issued building permits for housing units in phases 2 and 4.

Township code officer Merle Musick said he visited the site and found that the work under way didn't require a permit.

“I saw some topsoil skimmed off but no trenches for footings,” Musick said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.