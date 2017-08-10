Commerce imposes anti-dumping order on Chinese aluminum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Companies that import aluminum foil from Chinese manufacturers will have to deposit amounts equal to between 16.56 and 80.97 percent of the purchase price to offset allegedly illegal subsidies the Chinese government is paying to the manufacturers, the Commerce Department announced Tuesday.

The ruling is a preliminary decision. The agency plans to announce a final determination by Oct. 23.

In addition to the obvious use in cooking, the foil is used in a variety of products including cookware, product packaging, heat exchanges for car and home heating and cooling system.

The Aluminum Trade Association Working Group petitioned the government to impose the penalty, claiming that China has been dumping cheap aluminum on the United States market.

Over the past 12 years, domestic aluminum foil production covered about 84 percent of the county's demand for the product, the trade association says in its petition.

That has fallen to about 69 percent because of 27 different subsidies the Chinese government provides to its manufacturers, which allows them to undercut domestic manufacturer's prices, the group claims.

The aluminum industry operates 92 facilities in Pennsylvania that employed 10,239 people and paid $802 million in wages in 2016, according to the group.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.