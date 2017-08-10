Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Drug deaths drop in at least one Mass. county
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 1:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In at least one county across the country, drug overdose deaths are dropping.

The district attorney of a Massachusetts county reported to an opioid task force this week that deaths there are on pace to drop 14 percent this year, according to an article in The Lowell Sun .

That is in stark contrast to the rest of the nation and region where drug overdose deaths have been rising annually for the last several years. Westmoreland County saw a record number of drug overdose deaths last year with 174 fatalities, preceded in 2015 with 126 deaths and 2014 with 87 deaths. So far in 2017, 66 drug overdose deaths have been recorded and an additional 49 are being investigated as such.

It's a similar story in Allegheny County where 650 people died from a drug overdose last year, preceded by 424 people in 2015 and 306 deaths in 2014. So far in 2017, 259 deaths have been reported.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan touted several initiatives spearheaded by the Lowell Opioid Task Force as contributors to a reduction in deaths, including drug court and diversion programs, prescription drug disposal and coordinated outreach, according to the article. The task force was created in 2012, according to a news release from Ryan's office.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

