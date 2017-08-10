Speers Bridge work to shut westbound lane of I-70
Updated 2 hours ago
PennDOT plans to restrict westbound traffic on Interstate 70 to a single lane for one week as part of a project to preserve the Belle Vernon/Speers Bridge spanning the Monongahela River between Westmoreland and Washington counties.
One westbound lane will be closed beginning a quarter mile east of the North Belle Vernon/Fayette Avenue Interchange (Exit 42) and ending at the Speers/Maple Drive Interchange (Exit 39). Weather permitting, the closure will take effect at 6 a.m. Aug. 18 and will end at 6 a.m. Aug. 24.
Also, the westbound off-ramp from I-70 to Route 88 (Exit 40) is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and to reopen at 6 a.m. Aug. 21. All other ramps at the interchange will remain open.
PennDOT officials advised motorists to use alternate routes as traffic delays are expected. They also noted there will be a heavy state police presence to crack down on speeding and any other traffic violations in the work area.