Girl Scout designs memorial garden for Delmont cemetery

A Girl Scout's project has taken on a life all its own thanks to the involvement of businesses and organizations in the Delmont area.

Volunteers broke ground in the Eastview Union Cemetery Aug. 11 last week to make way for a garden memorializing veterans buried there.

Rebecca Shissler got the idea for the project when her troop visited the cemetery on Memorial Day to place flags on veterans' graves. She and her mother wondered whether a more permanent identifier of their service could be established and approached the cemetery director to find out.

“There wasn't really anything in memory of the veterans,” said Shissler, 13, of Delmont. “So you didn't really know much about the cemetery at all. Not too many people know about the cemetery here.”

There are 244 veterans buried at Eastview Union Cemetery, some having served as far back as the Civil War. What started as an idea to post a map of their burial sites quickly grew into something more as word spread around town.

“It's gotten to the point that the whole community has come together,” cemetery director Alan Oravec said, “They're donating all kinds of material, labor and anything you could ask for.”

More than 25 businesses that Shissler reached out to donated supplies for the project. With her mother's help, she appeared before the borough council to seek approval and funding for the project and collected about $3,700 from donors.

“The most challenging part was getting the supplies donated. We had no problem with money donations. We were having more trouble with supplies,” Shissler said.

One of the biggest boosts the project received, Shissler's mother Andrea said, was in the form of an engraved granite bench. Frank Fletcher, owner of Fletcher's Outdoor Power Equipment in Delmont, helped her acquire the bench at a reduced cost from McColly Memorials in Greensburg.

Working with local landscapers, the Shisslers drew up plans for a memorial garden that encircles the bench, a flagpole, engraved paver stones and a bulletin board where a color-coded map of the veterans' graves will be displayed.

The force with which the community got behind the project, Andrea Shissler said, speaks to strong patriotic values.

“There's a real sense of pride in the local community,” Andrea Shissler, 42, said. “Delmont is very much a small town, and that has its advantages when it comes to getting support and having people rally behind that. Just to see and have that kind of experience for our daughter, it was really amazing.”

The finished garden is to be unveiled in a ceremony Sept. 9 that will recognize members of J.R. Ewing American Legion Post 247, who contributed to the project.

The dedication is the culmination of a project that netted Shissler a Silver Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout cadette can receive. It is a project with some measure of personal importance to Shissler; her great-grandfather served in World War II.

“He doesn't really like to talk about it a whole bunch. He hasn't really talked about it to my mom or anybody else,” she said. “He's coming to see the project whenever it's all finished, and so I'm excited for that.”

