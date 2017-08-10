Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man wants reduced bond in Greensburg prostitution case
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Scott Allen Shadle, 34, of Greensburg, charged three counts related to promotion of prostitution
Rebecca Lynn Shadle, 38, of Eastmont Estates, is led away from Senior District Judge James Albert's office in handcuffs, after her arraignment in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

A Jeannette man charged last month with prostitution counts for allegedly helping his estranged wife attract sex clients wants his bail reduced to allow him to be set free while awaiting trial.

In court documents filed Thursday, Scott Allen Shadle said he is not a flight risk and will not endanger the community through his release from jail.

Shadle, 34, was charged with three offenses in connection with the case against his wife and two other men who were charged with prostitution as well as claims that she solicited money to allow sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl in her Eastmont apartment in Greensburg.

Shadle was jailed in July in lieu of a $75,000 bond. Defense attorney Tyler DeLuco asked that Shadle be released on his own recognizance or that he be placed on house arrest while he awaits trial.

Shadle would live with his girlfriend and her two children in Jeannette, DeLuco said.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll will conduct a hearing Aug. 18.

Police said Shadle helped his wife create an advertisement on Craigslist seeking men who would pay for sex.

Rebecca Shadle, 38, is charged with trafficking of a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual exploitation of children, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children for allegedly accepting payment from men to allow them to inappropriately touch a child.

Brian Keith Spillar, 49, of Ligonier was charged with sex offenses. Police said he paid Rebecca Shadle $60 to have sexual contact with the girl, according to court documents.

Another man, David Allan Smith, 47, was charged indecent assault of a child under age 13, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

