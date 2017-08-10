Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Elderly Collinsburg man found during search
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Emergency responders prepare to move an elderly Collinsburg man into an ambulance after her was found in a wooded area near the Youghigheny River on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Greg Saunders, a member of the Greensburg Fire Department Bloodhound Team, takes Sadie through a wooded area near the Youghigheny River in Collinsburg on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

An elderly Collinsburg man with dementia was missing from his home for about nine hours Thursday before he was found by a fire department bloodhound about a mile from his home, authorities said.

Collinsburg fire Chief Joel Koricich declined to identify the man, who is in his late 80s, and was found at about 6:25 p.m. The man was placed in a Stokes basket and brought out of the woods on a four-wheel drive vehicle before he was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Township for observation.

The man, who walks with a cane, had left his home around 9 a.m. to go for a walk. His family searched for him a few hours later when he did not come home, and called for assistance from the fire department about 2:30 p.m., the chief said.

David Jackson, a member of the Greensburg Fire Department Bloodhound Team, said his dog, Lucy, found the man calmly sitting in the woods. The dog had picked up the man's scent along the Great Allegheny Passage, which cuts through Collinsburg, then followed it up the hillside for about a 14 mile. The dog could not get to the man, who had gone into thick woods where there was no trail, Jackson said.

“You could not really see him. We had two dogs that locked into the scent. The one dog get close and the other dog was moving in, but she just could not get through the thick underbrush,” said Lou Battistella, captain of the bloodhound team. Battistella said the scent-trailing dogs are “man trailers, not trackers.”

Members of the bloodhound team were surprised that an elderly man, walking with a cane, was able to get up the hillside and deep into the woods so thick that the dogs had trouble getting through.

While the bloodhounds were searching the woods surrounding Collinsburg, the hiking and biking trail and the banks of the Youghiogheny River for the missing man, firefighters from Collinsburg, West Newton, Donora and Sutersville fire departments were in boats motoring up and down the river looking for him.

Rostraver and West Newton police were on the scene as well.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

