Unity Heritage Day to offer music, magic, hay rides
Updated 2 hours ago
Hay rides, animals, magic and music will be among the featured attractions at Unity Township's 8th annual Heritage Day Festival, set for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on the grounds of the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Food and craft vendors will be on hand throughout the event — along with equipment displayed by township firefighters, who will engage in a battle of the barrel at 1 p.m.
Children's activities will include: Mr. Bill's Petting Zoo, 1 to 5 p.m.; Glitter Dot and Dapper clowns, at 2 p.m.; magic and illusion by Dan Kuniak, at 3 p.m.; and face painting, inflatable rides and a craft workshop sponsored by Lowe's, all from noon to 7 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided by PA Express, performing songs in a variety of styles from noon to 3 p.m., and Tricia Leigh, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A basket raffle is slated for noon to 6:30 p.m. The hay rides will be available from 2 to 7 p.m.
The Latrobe Lions Club will sponsor bingo from 1 to 4 p.m.
Township supervisors noted some activities remained to be finalized. Visit unitytownship.org for more information.
