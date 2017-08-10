Unity Heritage Day to offer music, magic, hay rides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hay rides, animals, magic and music will be among the featured attractions at Unity Township's 8th annual Heritage Day Festival, set for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on the grounds of the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.

Food and craft vendors will be on hand throughout the event — along with equipment displayed by township firefighters, who will engage in a battle of the barrel at 1 p.m.

Children's activities will include: Mr. Bill's Petting Zoo, 1 to 5 p.m.; Glitter Dot and Dapper clowns, at 2 p.m.; magic and illusion by Dan Kuniak, at 3 p.m.; and face painting, inflatable rides and a craft workshop sponsored by Lowe's, all from noon to 7 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided by PA Express, performing songs in a variety of styles from noon to 3 p.m., and Tricia Leigh, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A basket raffle is slated for noon to 6:30 p.m. The hay rides will be available from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Latrobe Lions Club will sponsor bingo from 1 to 4 p.m.

Township supervisors noted some activities remained to be finalized. Visit unitytownship.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.