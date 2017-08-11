Death of man trapped under equipment ruled accidental
Updated 50 minutes ago
The Westmoreland County coroner ruled that the death of a worker trapped under a piece of heavy equipment in North Huntingdon was accidental.
Timothy Grills, 55, of Penn Township, was working on a piece of construction equipment just before 9 a.m. Thursday at an Aarcon Enterprises warehouse on Pine Hollow Road.
Grills became trapped when part of the equipment fell to the garage floor, the coroner's office said in a news release.
Deputy Coroner John A. Ackerman pronounced him dead at the scene at 10 a.m. He died of blunt force injuries, the release said.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and North Huntingdon Township police are investigating.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home in Penn Township will handle Grills' funeral arrangements.
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.