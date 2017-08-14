Norwin grad, a Green Beret, stays tough in obstacle-course challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the Green Berets, Mark Ballas learned the importance of secrecy in pursuing covert operations.

Now that he's in the private sector, he's keeping the special operations emphasis but dropping the secrecy part.

The North Huntingdon native is in his fifth year of promoting the Green Beret Challenge, a military-style obstacle course race that is trying to give Tough Mudder and Spartan Race a run for their money.

“We have a unique course because of our military background,” Ballas said. “Most race courses don't combine an obstacle course and endurance racing.”

The Green Beret Challenge is part of the burgeoning obstacle course racing industry in the United States, which allows individuals and teams to compete professionally and for fun. Promoters are hoping that it one day becomes an Olympics sport.

“It's the fastest-growing participant sport in America,” Ballas said.

A 1986 graduate of Norwin High School, Ballas founded the Green Beret Challenge in 2012 after settling in Austin, Texas. In five years, the company has grown to the point of attracting an average of 500 participants to events in various states, he said.

“It's a sport that does not require special skills or years of training. Anybody, from 16 to 60, can come out on a Saturday morning and run these races,” he said.

The seeds of the Green Beret Challenge were planted back in the 1990s, when Ballas joined the Army and got involved in special operations forces. Competitive by nature, Ballas said he wanted to be part of the “best of the best” in the Army.

He tried out for the Army Rangers and became part of the 75th Ranger Regiment out of Savannah, Ga. He then tested and trained for the Army Special Forces for 14 months. His schooling led to, among other things, proficiency in Spanish and a six-year stint in the Green Berets.

After his discharge, he continued working with the military as a contractor in Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan. He returned to the United States as a Green Beret instructor at an undisclosed location in North Carolina.

That's when he started thinking about developing an obstacle course race with military-level rigor but for civilians. The events, in addition to being physically challenging, are designed to improve participants' thinking and decision-making skills, Ballas said.

“Conquering the challenges will breed self-improvement, a positive can-do attitude and the perseverance to complete any task, regardless of the odds,” he said.

Ballas said he's now about “Building Better Humans” through four events, all of which require preregistration online :

• The “Operator” individual endurance challenge, a 5-mile course with military-style obstacles.

• The “Commando” four-person team series, an 8-mile obstacle course completed in one day.

• The “XII” 12-hour endurance challenge, completed in three phases.

• “Behind Enemy Lines,” a 24-hour challenge that mimics Green Beret training.

Ballas hopes to bring the Green Beret Challenge to Pittsburgh next year.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.