Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Scammers targeting job seekers
Brian Bowling | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
In this photo made on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, display signs designed to attract employment seekers line the booths of job recruiters at a Job Fair in Pittsburgh.

Updated 26 minutes ago

People seeking nanny or caregiver jobs online are being targeted by scammers, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

When people search for jobs on sites like care.com or sittercity.com the scammers will pretend to be interested in hiring them but first ask the job seeker to accept and cash a check for them.

They tell the job seeker to keep part of the money for their time and effort and send the rest to a “supplier” to pay for medical equipment and other special items required for the job.

“The check is fake (and will bounce), the money you send will go to the scammers, and you will owe the bank for the money you withdrew,” the FTC says in the warning. “Oh and there's no job.”

People legitimately looking for help will not ask the job seeker to pay for the promise of a job and will never ask the job seeker to deposit a check and send the money to someone else, the FTC said.

The FTC asks people contacted by scammers to file a complaint with the agency.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.