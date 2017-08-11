Scammers targeting job seekers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People seeking nanny or caregiver jobs online are being targeted by scammers, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

When people search for jobs on sites like care.com or sittercity.com the scammers will pretend to be interested in hiring them but first ask the job seeker to accept and cash a check for them.

They tell the job seeker to keep part of the money for their time and effort and send the rest to a “supplier” to pay for medical equipment and other special items required for the job.

“The check is fake (and will bounce), the money you send will go to the scammers, and you will owe the bank for the money you withdrew,” the FTC says in the warning. “Oh and there's no job.”

People legitimately looking for help will not ask the job seeker to pay for the promise of a job and will never ask the job seeker to deposit a check and send the money to someone else, the FTC said.

The FTC asks people contacted by scammers to file a complaint with the agency.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.