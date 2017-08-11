Romas find acceptance in Washington County, Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After some initial culture shock, California locals and a group of Roma immigrants who now call the borough home are learning to co-exist.

An aura of mystery still surrounds the newcomers' arrival this summer, but their presence does not seem to be provoking the hostile reaction of a month ago.

“There are groups in the community that are making great efforts to help them enculturate,” said Dr. Richard Martin, the borough administrator. “We've been working through these issues.”

The Roma families, with surnames such as Miclescu and Avrinte, started arriving in May and sparked alarm among some residents who accused the newcomers of hazardous driving, shoplifting, defecating in public, accumulating refuse in their yards and slaughtering chickens in view of neighbors.

The complaints reached a crescendo at a standing-room-only borough council meeting in July but have since dropped off. Martin told a sparse audience at Thursday's council meeting that no information was forthcoming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Martin said the borough and community groups are trying to overcome the cultural and language barriers and reach out to the Roma families.

He said some of them are living in “barren” apartments and have been given furniture. “They're very anxious to have it.”

Borough police have issued citations for noise complaints, disorderly conduct and traffic violations, but no criminal charges, Martin said. He compared the level of disruption to a Cal U fraternity party.

Council President Patsy Alfano said he was disappointed no one from Homeland Security or ICE attended Thursday's meeting to explain the immigrant influx.

“They've been very uncooperative and unforthcoming with any information or help,” he said. “It would have been a nice thing if someone had given us a heads-up (about the families' arrival). We're trying to play catch-up.”

Many, but not all, of the newcomers are part of the ICE Alternative to Detention program, which seeks to ensure compliance with immigration laws through the use of electronic monitoring. ICE spokesman Adrian Smith said 79 of the Romanian immigrants living in California are awaiting adjudication of their cases.

Martin described the ATD participants as asylum-seekers who came to the United States illegally but do not want to be returned to their home country. Roma people have been increasingly leaving their native Romania and seeking refuge in Europe or the United States, according to Foreign Policy magazine .

Martin said the immigrants do not have green cards and so cannot work here legally. “I don't know what they do.”

As for why the newcomers chose California as their destination, Martin said he could only speculate that it is because of the availability of affordable housing. Many of the families are renting former Cal U student housing units through the Vito Dentino Agency.

Lisa Buday, an attorney in town, has been trying to organize assistance to the families through the local ministerial association. In addition to furniture, the group is hoping to provide school supplies to Roma and other needy children, she said.

As the borough braces for its annual influx of returning Cal U students, there has been a noticeable drop in the Roma population in recent days. Some are believed to have temporarily gone to Florida.

“I've seen a couple families here and there, but not like they were here before,” Buday said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.