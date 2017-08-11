Jury gets Westmoreland bicyclist case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jury deliberations have started in case against a Hempfield bicyclist accused of obstructing traffic on county roadways.

David Smith, 58, is accused of causing a series of traffic backups as he rode his bicycle in South Greensburg, Hempfield, Unity, and Penn townships dating back to 2012.

During his four-day trial, the prosecution claimed Smith intentionally set out to delay traffic as he rode his bicycle down the center of local roads.

“Mr. Smith thinks he's famous. He thinks he has paparazzi following him,” Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli told jurors during closing arguments Friday at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.

When traffic did backup behind the bicycle, Smith became angry and abusive to motorists, hitting one woman's car in South Greensburg and another driver's vehicle in Unity, Iannamorelli said. He cut off drivers and attempted to use his bike to hit other vehicles, he said.

“It was to preen his false intelligence and his false reading of the law. Mr. Smith was using the road as his false protest against the law,” Iannamorelli argued.

Smith has been in jail since last summer after he was found to have violated orders from Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio that prohibited him from riding his bicycle on the road while he awaited trial.

Jurors are considering 11 misdemeanor charges against Smith.

Defense attorney Larry Burns argued that Smith's actions were within the law and that it was motorists who were at fault for failing to safely pass the man on the bicycle. Burns told jurors Smith was targeted by police.

“The theme of this is if any cars come up behind him he has to be arrested. He was on the highway legally. A person's choice to ride a bicycle is not up to the DA,” Smith said.

Burns told jurors that his client was not guilty and suggested that it was a sin to convict an innocent man.

“Mr. Iannamorelli is going to try to make sinners of you,” Burns said.