Westmoreland

Penn Twp. woman allegedly exposed sheriff's deputies to hepatitis C
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Submitted photo
Krista M. McManamy, 33, of Penn Township.

A Penn Township woman faces charges of assault and terroristic threats after allegedly bashing her face bloody in the back of a police car and exposing two members of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's office to hepatitis C.

Krista M. McManamy, 33, was being taken to jail on a 72-hour detainer by her probation officer on July 31 when sheriff's deputies were called to assist.

As soon as McManamy was placed into the back of the car, she began slamming her head off the cage separating the front- and backseat areas, according to a criminal complaint filed with Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Two sheriff's deputies had McManamy lie down in the backseat, with one at her head and one at her feet. As she threatened to harm herself and began spitting all over the car, according to court records, the deputies realized they had blood on their clothes, arms and faces.

Paramedics arrived to treat McManamay for the self-inflicted lacerations to her head, and during the course of her treatment, she told emergency responders that she had contracted hepatitis C.

Both deputies were examined and received treatment for potential exposure. County Sheriff Jon Held said they will be monitored over the long-term as well.

“They get tested initially, and then it's a six-month-to-a-year process where they'll get tested continually, to make sure they haven't developed any symptoms,” Held said.

Hepatitis C typically is spread by blood-to-blood contact rather than superficial contact, according to the World Health Organization.

McManamy was arraigned on Thursday and faces two counts of assault by prisoner as well as charges of aggravated harassment by prisoner, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and institutional vandalism. She was taken to Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond.

An Aug. 22 preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Kistler's court.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

