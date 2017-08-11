Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police charge Penn Twp. woman with harming child
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
jamie Garish

Updated 3 hours ago

A Penn Township woman allegedly dragged her 2-year-old daughter by the hair this week and threw her into a crib, according to police.

Officers arrested Jamie Garish, 37, Thursday night. She is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Police said in an affidavit that Garish on Tuesday grabbed the girl by the hair when the child was crying in the kitchen of her home. She dragged the girl about 25 feet into her bedroom and, a witness told police, “lifted (the child) by her hair and forcefully threw her into the crib...,” according to the affidavit.

An officer who was called to the house Thursday saw that the girl's left eye was bruised and swollen. The officer reported in the affidavit that there was a spot of blood on the crib.

Garish told police she didn't know how the child's eye was injured. She is charged with child endangerment, simple assault and reckless endangerment. An Aug. 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.