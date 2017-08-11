Police charge Penn Twp. woman with harming child

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Township woman allegedly dragged her 2-year-old daughter by the hair this week and threw her into a crib, according to police.

Officers arrested Jamie Garish, 37, Thursday night. She is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Police said in an affidavit that Garish on Tuesday grabbed the girl by the hair when the child was crying in the kitchen of her home. She dragged the girl about 25 feet into her bedroom and, a witness told police, “lifted (the child) by her hair and forcefully threw her into the crib...,” according to the affidavit.

An officer who was called to the house Thursday saw that the girl's left eye was bruised and swollen. The officer reported in the affidavit that there was a spot of blood on the crib.

Garish told police she didn't know how the child's eye was injured. She is charged with child endangerment, simple assault and reckless endangerment. An Aug. 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.