Westmoreland

Judge approves new expert hire in Greensburg torture, murder case
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012 after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty. (Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review)

Updated 3 hours ago

Westmoreland County taxpayers will pay another $5,000 to help a Swissvale man convicted in the 2010 torture slaying of a mentally challenged woman in Greensburg to potentially avoid the death penalty.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway on Friday approved a defense request on behalf of Melvin Knight, 27, to hire a neuropsychologist to investigate any potential mental health issues that could be used to convince a jury to impose a life sentence.

Knight, who has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, initially was sentenced to death for his role in the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty.

A state appeals court last year ordered Knight be resentenced. Jury selection in the sentencing trial is scheduled to begin next month.

This year, Hathaway allowed Knight's court-appointed defense team to spend up to $10,000 to hire a mitigation expert to explore issues that could be used to convince jurors to spare his life.

On Friday, the judge approved another $5,000 to hire Dr. Joette James, who serves as director and owner of a Washington, D.C.-area private clinic that provides forensic psychological assessments of children and adults involved with the legal system.

Knight is one of six Greensburg roommates convicted of holding Daugherty captive for two days in which she was beaten, tortured and stabbed to death before her body was tied up with Christmas decorations and discarded in a trash can.

