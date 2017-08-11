Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Suspected meth lab in Ligonier found by police
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
George Anthony Calabrace
Kelsey Marie Mathews

Ligonier Township police arrested three people Friday in connection with heroin, cash and a “one-pot” methamphetamine lab that was seized from their home under a search warrant, according to a news release.

George Anthony Calabrace, 26; Kyle Douglas Clem, 26; and Kelsey Marie Mathews, 21, were lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail each.

A two-month investigation culminated about 6 a.m. Friday when township, borough and Latrobe police, along with state troopers and agents from the Attorney General's office, served a warrant at the Trout Avenue home. Three children were there at the time, according to criminal complaints.

Investigators and K-9 Kilo found 351 stamp bags of suspected heroin valued at $7,000, drug paraphernalia and a single plastic bottle used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators were tipped off about possible drug activity there from an anonymous report on the department's website. During a June “garbage pull” investigators did at the residence, they found numerous empty packages of cold medicine, cold compresses, dismantled lithium batteries and needles, according to the police affidavits.

Dog feces and urine, as well as hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia, were scattered around inside, police said.

Mathews and Clem are charged with operating a meth lab, disposing of chemical waste, manufacturing methamphetamine with a child present and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calabrace is charged with possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings for all three are set for Aug. 25.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

