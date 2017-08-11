Bishop Malesic to celebrate Assumption feast day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic will celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption, a major Catholic feast day, on Tuesday.

The event begins with Mass at 7 p.m. in the St. Joseph Chapel at the Bishop Connare Center on Route 30, followed by a candlelight procession that will include recitation of the rosary.

The Solemnity of the Assumption on Aug. 15 is the Catholic celebration of the Virgin Mary being assumed bodily into heaven.

Tuesday's event is part of the diocese's observance of the 100th anniversary of Mary's appearance to three children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

A special art exhibit, “Petals of Love – The Rosary in Art and Faith,” will be open at the Bishop Connare Center before and after the evening's events.

The public is invited to the celebration, which will be held rain or shine.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.