Jeannette native who hanged himself in federal courthouse dies

A man who had been hospitalized since last week after attempting suicide at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh died Saturday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said.

Gregory Japalucci, 38, a Jeannette native, died at 6:35 p.m. UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh, the medical examiner's office reported Sunday.

Steve Japalucci, 37, of Jeannette, had told the Tribune-Review that family members were told his brother was unlikely to recover from the Wednesday incident in a holding cell at the Downtown courthouse, where Gregory Japalucci was awaiting arraignment on drug charges. The Japalucci family has said the U.S. Marshals Service has offered few details about the incident.

The Marshal's Service has declined to comment, citing prisoner confidentiality.

A federal grand jury indicted Japalucci in June on felony charges of delivery and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.

A grand jury also indicted his wife, Autumn McClellan, 30, on charges of conspiring with her husband to deliver the highly addictive drug. The pair were married in April, according to family members.

Steve Japalucci said they had been “on the run” until Wednesday when federal authorities arrested them in Pittsburgh. McClellan listed her most recent address as Oakland, according to her Downtown attorney, Stephen H. Begler.

She is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail until an arraignment scheduled this week.

Both Japalucci and his wife have criminal histories. Gregory Japalucci was awaiting sentencing on charges filed in 2016 by Indiana authorities of endangering the welfare of children, according to Maruca. McClellan has been in and out of jail on a series of drug arrests in Indiana and Allegheny counties dating to 2006, according to state court records.

