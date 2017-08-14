At Greensburg vigil, there's no place for hate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“This is a sad occasion,” Carlotta Paige said of Monday's vigil at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, held in the wake of Saturday's violent clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

“But to see people in Westmoreland County respond in this way also makes it a joyous occasion,” she said.

More than 100 people held candles at the vigil, organized by Voice of Westmoreland.

“We're a local grassroots organization dedicated to finding common ground and making the community a more diverse, welcoming place to live,” said Voice of Westmoreland member Clare Dooley of Latrobe. “We're small but active.”

Voice co-founder Angela Aldous of Greensburg said waiting an extra day to hold the vigil allowed organizers to reach out to other community groups and get them involved.

“From this day on, the question is: What will our response be as Westmoreland County?” she asked the crowd. “We can't simply be done today. We should not go home and think that our job is over.”

Ellen Hauser of Greensburg said Saturday's events in Virginia — in which a 32-year-old woman was killed when an Ohio man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors — compelled her to attend Monday night's rally.

“I just feel that hate of any sort — especially hating another human being that you don't even know — it just isn't sensible,” she said. “We are one race — the human race — so how you could hate someone without even knowing them, I just don't understand that.”

Molly Rae of Trafford led the crowd in singing John Lennon's “Imagine” as well as Ben Harper's “My Own Two Hands,” and groups including the local NAACP chapter and Voice of Westmoreland handed out literature and signed up members.

“As a country, as a nation, we've come a long way,” Paige said. “After so much progress, we cannot, we will not, accept the spread of hatred and everyday discrimination that is becoming more and more blatant.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.