Greensburg alley to benefit from artists' attentions

An empty alley in Greensburg will be bursting with color by the end of next month, once the Westmoreland Cultural Trust completes its “Art in the Alley” project.

“Our hope is that it will be a destination spot that people will travel to,” cultural trust event coordinator Kelli Brisbane said.

The trust plans to work with eight young artists to create public art to display in the alley between the Palace Theatre and the Union Trust Building, which connects West Otterman Street to the Helman-Ghrist parking lot on North Main Street.

The trust's first plan was to install prints of local artists' work on the walls overlooking the alley, but the organization decided to expand the project to feature more variety, Brisbane said.

The art will include large banners featuring photographs, a staircase painted to look like a piano and other colorful accoutrements.

“It's definitely a collaboration,” she said.

The alley is regularly used by people walking from the parking lot to the Palace Theatre or the courthouse, Brisbane said.

The trust often holds outdoor events at the S&T Bank Courtyard adjoining the Palace, which overlooks the alley.

All eight artists have studios at the trust's Incubator for the Arts, established last year on North Main Street to provide low-rent space to young creators.

“The trust is very excited about this project, not only because it creates another destination spot within the cultural district, but also the opportunities it gives our local artists,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust President Mike Langer.

The project will cost nearly $13,000, funded through grants and donations.

Greensburg city council approved the project Monday.

“Art in the Alley” was inspired by similar projects in larger cities, including Pittsburgh, Brisbane said.

“It's been happening a lot in larger cities, and I'm thrilled it's making its way to the smaller cities,” she said.

“Art in the Alley” is the second public art project to launch in Greensburg this summer.

In July, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art debuted its “Art Happens” project with a larger-than-life portrait of George Washington on Maple Avenue, with plans to add new public artworks to buildings around the city over the next few months.

Greensburg Planning Director Barbara Ciampini said both projects are a reflection of the city's dedication to fostering the arts.

“Anytime there's that much activity with public art, it means things are going on,” she said. “We're already a cultural district, so this is just a continuation of things we've been doing over the years to attract people and attract culture.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.