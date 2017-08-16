Greensburg Salvation Army hosting Back 2 School event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With more than 400 children expected to show up to receive free school supplies, the Salvation Army of Greensburg is preparing for the biggest Back 2 School Bash in its history.

The organization teamed up with local churches, businesses and nonprofits to offer a bevy of products and services to children in need before the start of the school year.

“I think it's such a huge relief for the parents who can't afford these sort of things, and it helps the kid feel good about themselves on the first day of school,” said Chris Mackneer, director of development for the Salvation Army of Greensburg.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army headquarters, 131 E. Otterman St., and nearby St. Clair Park.

Children who attend the bash will receive haircuts; dental examinations and cleanings; a book bag filled with school supplies; vision screenings; clothing; and coupons for free sneakers — all at no cost.

“Some kids we serve would otherwise be going to school with holes in their sneakers,” Mackneer said.

This is the organization's fifth annual bash. Previous events attracted 200 to 250 children.

This year's anticipated record turnout is largely because of a new partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Society, which signed up families at its Greensburg food bank.

The event costs the Salvation Army very little because almost all supplies and services are provided by local businesses and organizations.

“We're blessed that so many community organizations are joining forces with us to make this very special day possible,” said Earnest Fullwood, Salvation Army of Greensburg's commanding officer.

In addition to back-to-school essentials, the bash will feature cotton candy, pizza, a fire truck and a bounce house.

The Salvation Army requests families pre-register for the event by calling 724-834-3335.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.