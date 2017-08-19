Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Photos: Salvation Army Back 2 School Bash in Greensburg

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Salvation Army was joined by a host of Westmoreland County organizations at the Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.

Music, food and fun filled the air as local firefighters showed off their trucks and equipment, Salvation Army volunteers passed out school supplies and clothing and children enjoyed activities and a bounce house.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Deondre Young, 10, makes a face while Empire Beauty School of Monroeville student Dale Primer brushes hair away after getting a free haircut on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 during the Back 2 School Bash hosted at the Greensburg Salvation Army. Families experienced a day of fun activities and free haircuts, backpacks and other supplies for students preparing to return to the classroom.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Deondre Young, 10, makes a face while Empire Beauty School of Monroeville student Dale Primer brushes hair away after getting a free haircut on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 during the Back 2 School Bash hosted at the Greensburg Salvation Army. Families experienced a day of fun activities and free haircuts, backpacks and other supplies for students preparing to return to the classroom.
From the left, Stacey Canady, Gabby Canady, Carterra Canady, Daquan Collins, Derek Canady and Carter Canady enjoy some sweet treats at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Stacey Canady, Gabby Canady, Carterra Canady, Daquan Collins, Derek Canady and Carter Canady enjoy some sweet treats at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Amiah Carter, 11, shows a book to her grandmother, Sylester Carter, of Greensburg, while the pair browsed books Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Saint Clair Park during the Back 2 School Bash hosted by the Greensburg Salvation Army.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Amiah Carter, 11, shows a book to her grandmother, Sylester Carter, of Greensburg, while the pair browsed books Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Saint Clair Park during the Back 2 School Bash hosted by the Greensburg Salvation Army.
Aniyla Reddix, 7, and Ariyana Reddix, 6, of Penn Hills learn about fire equipment at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Aniyla Reddix, 7, and Ariyana Reddix, 6, of Penn Hills learn about fire equipment at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Salvation Army officials and other groups passed out information and gave away food, school materials and toys at the Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 19, 2017, in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Salvation Army officials and other groups passed out information and gave away food, school materials and toys at the Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 19, 2017, in Greensburg.
Above, St. Clair Park in Greensburg fills with parents and children at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, St. Clair Park in Greensburg fills with parents and children at the Salvation Army's Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Barb and Dale Rolla pose for a photo with Dakota Morrison, 10, and Mandi Morrison, 9 at the Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Barb and Dale Rolla pose for a photo with Dakota Morrison, 10, and Mandi Morrison, 9 at the Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Salvation Army volunteers distribute t-shirts at the Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Salvation Army volunteers distribute t-shirts at the Back 2 School Bash, held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.