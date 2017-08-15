Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Fair rides ready for full throttle
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Set up is under way at the Westmoreland Fair Grounds, as they prepare for the Westmoreland County Fair to open on Friday, as seen from the top of the slide on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Justin Twardon, of Washington, tests a bumper car at the Westmoreland Fair Grounds, they prepare for the Westmoreland County Fair to open, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Justin Twardon, of Washington, tests a bumper car at the Westmoreland Fair Grounds, they prepare for the Westmoreland County Fair to open, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Justin Twardon, of Washington, tests a bumper car at the Westmoreland Fair Grounds, they prepare for the Westmoreland County Fair to open, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

For most of the summer, the Lidey family of East Huntingdon brings the fun to fairs in the region.

They caravan from event to event with dozens of amusement rides and attractions, as well as their own home on wheels.

“I'm like a city of my own,” Archie Lidey Jr. said Tuesday from his office at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

Rides at the Mt. Pleasant Township property were getting hosed off and greased up in anticipation of the annual event that opens to the public Friday. The amusement rides arrived there Sunday and were set up in two days, said Archie Lidey III, who runs Tropical Amusements with his family.

“Everything's on trailers; it's built to be set up in hours,” he said.

And they have a lot of experience doing it. The elder Lidey, 63, started the company in 1979 with his father and wife with just a few rides and games. Since then, they've amassed more than 20 rides, a few food stands and 20 game and attraction booths.

“It's a job, just like everything else,” he said. “You employ local people ... and you give back to the community.”

Inspecting the rides is an important part of their employees' jobs. The rides are checked before the fair opens, daily and then regularly throughout the day, said the younger Lidey, 36.

“That's our typical routine,” he said.

This year, they set up at several fairs, including in Greene, Cambria and Clarion counties.

They didn't feel any changes to their inspection process were necessary after a fatal July 26 amusement park ride at Ohio State Fair that was caused by corrosion, according to the manufacturer. One person was killed and several others injured.

Two private, state-certified inspectors will be on hand throughout the Westmoreland Fair, Lidey III said. The state has about 1,400 private certified inspectors who check rides at events and parks, said Walt Remmert, director of ride safety with the Department of Agriculture.

“Our program works; it's been working,” Remmert said, pointing to the low number of incidents or injuries last year.

Rides must be inspected every 30 days and a report is filed with the state, but operators typically have a daily checklist to ensure safety, he said.

Riders who see registration plates and stickers on rides “can feel reasonably comfortable about it,” Remmert said.

But if there are warning signs, riders should report their concerns to the department.

“If something appears wrong ... we want to know about it, because we're the ones that are going to help intervene,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

