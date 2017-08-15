Norwin student enrollment to swell in new school year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Norwin schools start classes on Monday, enrollment is expected to increase by 150 — nearly 20 percent of which are special-needs students who could require the district to hire more classroom help.

“I'm a little concerned because some students have fairly significant needs,” Stacey Snyder, director of special education and student services, told school board members on Monday.

About 27 of the new students qualify for an individual education plan, and that does not include those who are gifted or have speech issues, Snyder said.

The new students with IEPs have required Norwin to hire three more paraprofessionals, Snyder said. Norwin had reduced its paraprofessional staff from 76 at the end of the last school year to 55, before hiring more, she said.

Snyder said she believes that almost all of the new students are coming from Allegheny County.

Natalie McCracken, assistant superintendent for elementary education, told the board that district officials are checking to ensure all new students live in the district.

District enrollment increased steadily over the summer to top 5,300 students with a week remaining before classes begin, McCracken said. The growth represents the largest, single school-year jump that administrators can recall.

Most grades, within the exception of the lowest ones, have more than 400 students, McCracken said.

“For the most part, we are full in the buildings and in the classrooms,” she said.

Given the increase in students with special needs, Director Tracey L. Czajkowski said she was concerned that the district not start the year without a sufficient number of paraprofessionals.

“We want to keep the numbers down, but we don't want to do it to the detriment of the students,” Snyder said.

The district budgeted for 55 paraprofessionals for the 2017-2018 school year, Superintendent William Kerr said, and the district needs to keep a close watch on the costs. The district is monitoring the budget and staffing needs, while at the same time meeting students' needs, he said.

The district had cut back on staffing for this school year, primarily through retirements and resignations, as it sought to cover a $3 million deficit.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.