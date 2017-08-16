Latrobe officials want bridge project finished sooner rather than later

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe officials hope to speed up the rehabilitation of the Route 981 bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek, a project that has created traffic headaches in the city.

The plan was for Mosites Construction, which serves as contractor of the PennDOT project, to have work completed before winter. That timeframe hit a snag, however, when crews encountered more extensive concrete deterioration than anticipated, city officials said.

Crews that were removing reinforced concrete underneath the bridge's three arches “found it was worse than what was thought,” PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said. “In some places they had to remove two feet to get to more solid concrete.”

The work went slower when hand-held jacks had to be used because larger equipment could have compromised the remaining concrete, she said, adding, “They needed to re-evaluate how they were going to do the process.”

Mayor Rosie Wolford recently expressed her displeasure to PennDOT officials about the prospect of an extended construction time line — and related traffic detours.

“For them to come to us now and say, 'We'll be back in the spring and shut the bridge down again for three months,' is just unacceptable,” Wolford said.

Since work began in the spring, truck traffic headed in either direction and southbound passenger cars have been detoured around the bridge construction site.

“It's been a tremendous hardship to our downtown businesses, and I know it's been a struggle for our public works and police and fire departments,” Wolford said. “We've worked really hard as a community to revitalize our downtown with businesses and events, and it doesn't feel like this is a real priority (for PennDOT), but it is a big priority to us.”

The agency is evaluating project complications and plan to meet with city officials to update them, Petersen said.

“We're looking at the whole thing from top to bottom,” she said. “We want to see if there's any way we can get in there to keep to our schedule.”

“Once they give us their plan, we may have some decisions to make,” Wolford said — whether the city would prefer having work suspended during the winter, with traffic using a partially completed bridge only to be detoured again with resumption of work in the spring, or if construction crews should “go through the winter, which might cause problems for our downtown businesses at Christmas time.”

One Latrobe businessman who can't wait for the project to be completed is Bill Trimble, manager of L&L Quik Lube, an auto repair garage located directly adjacent to the construction site. During the work, access to the business has been limited to an alley off Jefferson Street.

Trimble said the business has had to correct the impression that it has closed.

“April was the worst month we've ever had,” he said of the period immediately after construction began.

To make matters worse, he said, Jefferson Street was closed for a foot race on a Saturday morning in April, preventing customers from reaching the business. On other occasions, he said, vehicles attempting to detour around the bridge have taken a wrong turn into the garage's parking area, damaging pavement and pylons.

“We're just plugging along,” he said. “We'll make it through this.”

Gino Giannilli's pizzeria on Jefferson has had a more difficult time delivering to areas south of town. On the other hand, Manager Nicole Giannilli said.

“We've gotten some new customers because they couldn't follow the detour and drove past here and stopped in,” she said.

Wolford expressed hope motorists will continue to patronize downtown Latrobe businesses however long the bridge construction continues.

At least, she noted, “When it's done, it's going to be done, and it will be done for the next 50 years.”

The $4.8 million project also includes upgrades of the sidewalk, lighting, guide rails and approaching segments of Route 981.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.