Autopsy to be performed today on body found in Fairfield Township

Westmoreland County authorities hope an autopsy of a woman's decomposed body will provide them with more information on her identity and how she died.

A road crew found the woman's remains about 8:30 a.m. Monday on an embankment near the entrance to Mirror Lake RV Campground in Fairfield Township.

She was wearing black workout pants and a red shirt, state police said.

Cyril H. Wecht Pathology and Associates will perform an autopsy today.

Mirror Lake is just off Route 711 between between New Florence and Ligonier. It offers fishing and overnight camping.

Police urged anyone with information on the woman's death or who saw anything unusual at the lake to call Trooper Joseph Lauricia at 724-832-3240.

