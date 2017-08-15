Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Human remains discovered in Fayette County
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 8:51 a.m.

Fayette County authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Bullskin Township.

The remains were found Monday in a wooded area near Bear Rocks Road, between Jeffrey and Forest Lake roads, Fayette County Coroner Phillip E. Reilly said.

“We've cordoned off the area with state police overnight in order to protect the scene. We plan to get back in there sometime (Tuesday) and retrieve whatever we can find,” Reilly said.

He described the remains as “mostly bones.”

“We have no report of any missing persons ... so we may have something that has been there a very long time,” he said.

Reilly had no details on how the remains were discovered. State police in Uniontown are assisting but had no incident report on the discovery this morning.

Reilly said he would be in touch with forensic anthopologist Dennis Dirkmaat's team at Mercyhurst University in Erie, which has worked on cases in the past in the region.

“We do not know if they are available yet. It could be a while before we get back in there,” he said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

