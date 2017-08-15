Irwin's 1st manager a 'dedicated public servant'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Plues helped steer the ship of Irwin Borough through the economic ups and downs of three decades.

Hired as the borough's first full-time manager in 1973, he continued in that capacity until his retirement in 1997, handling all manner of citizen complaints and municipal matters.

“He enjoyed working in Irwin and with the people of Irwin — just keeping the town running and the lights on and in fiscal order,” said his son, Patrick Plues of New Hope, Bucks County. “He was a dedicated public servant.”

Joseph R. Plues of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was 82.

Born in Greensburg on June 22, 1935, he was a son of the late Richard and Catherine (Benish) Plues.

He graduated from North Huntingdon High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Army, serving in Germany. He attended Robert Morris University and worked at Parker Hunter Financial Services before returning to Irwin.

Mr. Plues was elected to the Irwin Borough Council in 1969, his son said. As manager, he oversaw the borough's annual budget process, daily financial operations and the street department. He also served as the tax collector when there was a vacancy in that position.

Mary Benko, who succeeded him as manager in 1997, said Mr. Plues was her supervisor when she joined the borough as a secretary in 1986.

“We had a very good working relationship. He had a great sense of humor. He set a great example,” said Benko, who is retiring as borough manager on Sept. 1 but is staying on as billing clerk.

Benko said Mr. Plues made her job easier when she took over as manager.

“I had all that knowledge that Joe had shared. He had everything running so well, and it was an easy transition because of him,” she said. “He was very knowledgeable about municipal work.”

Mr. Plues stayed active in retirement as a hunter and fisherman and as an officer in the Franklin Township Beagle Club, Patrick Plues said.

“He was very active in dog and gun clubs, and field trials with hunting dogs, including beagles,” he said.

Mr. Plues was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta (Bohine) Plues; and two sons, Christopher O. Plues and David S. Plues.

Surviving are his wife, Annette (Furiga) Plues; a daughter, Pam Blue, and her husband, William, of Connecticut; a son, Patrick J. Plues, of New Hope; and four grandchildren.

Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ott Funeral Home, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

Memorials may be made to the Norwin Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642, or Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.